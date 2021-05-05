Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.30 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

EPAY stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 261,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $758,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

