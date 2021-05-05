Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,209. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $758,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

