Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,255.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,307.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

