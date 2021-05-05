Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 33,185 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.26% of Vertiv worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,661 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,807,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 12,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.