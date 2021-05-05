Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $31.76 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

