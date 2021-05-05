Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $26.81 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 438,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,000. Travel + Leisure makes up about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.51% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $17,092,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $14,968,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $11,146,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.