Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,833 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

