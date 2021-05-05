Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,255.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,307.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

