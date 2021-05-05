Bread (BRD) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $30.81 million and $867,830.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00083810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00830947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.87 or 0.09405633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.