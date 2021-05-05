Brigham Minerals (MNRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

