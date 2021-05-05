Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

