Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.26 million.Brightcove also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.020-0.040 EPS.

BCOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of -38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.