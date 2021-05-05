Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BRX stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

