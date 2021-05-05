Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Broadmark Realty Capital also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

