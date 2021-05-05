Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.