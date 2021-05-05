Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,694. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

