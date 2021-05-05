Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $91.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $363.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $376.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.08 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. 2,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

