Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.01. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 467,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Lazard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lazard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

