Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,401,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,476,000 after buying an additional 887,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 241,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.