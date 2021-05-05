Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.23. Twitter posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

TWTR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. 11,495,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,987,559. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

