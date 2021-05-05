Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,990 shares of company stock worth $2,281,552. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 113,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $856.04 million, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

