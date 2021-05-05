Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.70. Avaya reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

AVYA traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 878,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,360. Avaya has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.