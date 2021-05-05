Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $2.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $165.04. 416,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

