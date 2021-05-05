Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Fluor reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 1,276,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

