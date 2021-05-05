Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. Hologic posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.