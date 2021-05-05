Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

