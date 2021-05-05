Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.70. Magna International reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

