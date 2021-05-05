Brokerages Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $865.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

