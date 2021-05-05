Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 85,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. 89,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,238. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.