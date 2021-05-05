Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $7.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. 4,667,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,171. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

