Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

