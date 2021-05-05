Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.