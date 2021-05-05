Brokerages Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Target Price at $25.20

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $553.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

