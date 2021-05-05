Brokerages Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Target Price at $25.20

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $553.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

