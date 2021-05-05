Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $431.65

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $397.34. 5,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $269.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

