Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $53.67

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. 8,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

