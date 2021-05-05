Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $48.41

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

