Brokerages Set Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price at $47.80

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

