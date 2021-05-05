Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) PT at $56.31

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Vroom by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

