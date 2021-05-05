Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Target Price at $19.40

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages have commented on FREE. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 166,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,062. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.