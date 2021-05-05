Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlassian Co. Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

TEAM opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.17. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $6,264,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 114,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

