Brokers Issue Forecasts for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

