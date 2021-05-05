Brokers Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

EAT opened at $65.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. Brinker International has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $346,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,252 shares of company stock worth $19,799,169. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.