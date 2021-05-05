Brokers Offer Predictions for Gaia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of GAIA opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.63 million, a PE ratio of -73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

