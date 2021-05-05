Brokers Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $121.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

