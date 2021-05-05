Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.86.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

