Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.24

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$56.24, with a volume of 356226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.03.

BAM.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54. The company has a market cap of C$86.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -375.81.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

