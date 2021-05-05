Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

