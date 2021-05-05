Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEP.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.69.

Shares of BEP.UN traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$45.92. 229,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.62 billion and a PE ratio of -70.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.39.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

