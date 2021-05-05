Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Chairman Sells $43,911,000.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $53.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,869,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

