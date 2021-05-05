Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

